

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) revealed earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $2.20 billion, or $5.81 per share. This compares with $2.35 billion, or $5.98 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $9.46 billion from $9.64 billion last year.



Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.20 Bln. vs. $2.35 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.81 vs. $5.98 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.89 -Revenue (Q2): $9.46 Bln vs. $9.64 Bln last year.



