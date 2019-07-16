

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DOM.L) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $92.36 million, or $2.19 per share. This compares with $77.41 million, or $1.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $811.65 million from $779.40 million last year.



Domino's Pizza Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $2.19 vs. $1.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.02 -Revenue (Q2): $811.65 Mln vs. $779.40 Mln last year.



