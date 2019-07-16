Hyland Signs on the "X"; Inks Golfer Xander Schauffele to Multi-Year Deal

CLEVELAND, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading content services provider for organizations across the globe, has signed a multi-year sponsorship agreement with PGA TOUR player Xander Schauffele. Schauffele's first tournament as Hyland's brand ambassador will be The Open at Dunluce Links at Portrush in Northern Ireland on July 18.

This is Hyland's first venture into sports sponsorship.

"Xander Schauffele is an incredible talent with a tremendous work ethic, innovative strategies and a lot of heart - all the same things we work to bring to our customers, and what makes Xander a great fit to represent Hyland," said Ed McQuiston, Hyland's executive vice president and chief commercial officer. "At Hyland, we have been the X factor for so many organizations globally over the years. Now, we believe Xander Schauffele will bring that X factor to life for us on the golf course."

In less than three full seasons on the PGA TOUR, Schauffele has four career wins, including two this season. At this year's Masters, he finished in a tie for second place, one stroke off the pace. He is currently in fourth place in the FedEx Cup standings.

"I am honored to be a part of Hyland's very first venture into sports sponsorship," Schauffele said. "Hyland is all about providing solutions that give their customers a competitive advantage against the field; something I understand well."

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. With more than 3,000 employees around the world and more than 20,000 lifetime customers, as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For since 2014, Hyland is widely known as both a great company to work for and a great company to do business with. The company was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms.

In addition to the Hyland logo positioned on Schauffele's golf bag, he will be prominently featured in a forthcoming advertising campaign. Hyland will also partner with Schauffele's father, Stefan, for various hospitality engagements throughout the PGA TOUR season.

Schauffele joined the PGA TOUR in 2017 and quickly made his presence known. He won two tournaments - including the season-ending TOUR Championship, the first rookie to accomplish the feat - and tied for fifth in the U.S. Open on his way to finishing in third place in the FedExCup standings. Last season, he tied for second in The Open Championship as well as The PLAYERS Championship.

In October, Schauffele won the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, China, on the first playoff hole. He added his second victory of the season in early January in Hawaii, where he fired a final-round 62 to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions by one shot. At The Masters, he finished one stroke off the pace.

For more information about how Hyland gives customers the X factor they need to reach their full potential, visit Hyland.com, as well as the company's Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn social channels.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com.

Media contact:

McKinzey Saig

+1 440-788-5082

McKinzey.Saig@hyland.com