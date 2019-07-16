Traveling around Global Cities: Panda Messenger to Lead Inter-City Cooperation Bond at the 2nd World Cultural Capitals - Tianfu Symposium

CHENGDU, China, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After completing a tour of 16 global cities across the Eurasian continent and the Pacific, a special "panda messenger" has returned to his hometown, Chengdu, China. It is ready to greet the World Cultural cities, and the city representatives along the "Belt and Road", promoting world cities to explore the future with cultural power.

From July 22 to 24, 2019, the 2nd World Cultural Capitals - Tianfu Symposium will be held in Chengdu. Since March, an activity called "Panda Dream Tour" has taken place in Chengdu. Panda Messengers have visited London, Edinburgh, Austin, Tokyo, Seoul, Warsaw, Zurich, Dubai, Rome, Florence, Milan, Poznan, Stockholm, and Helsinki, with the city opportunity list, scientific and technological innovation enterprises, cultural creative organizations and Sichuan specialties. Local representatives are invited to participate in 2019 the 2nd World Cultural Capitals - Tianfu Symposium, to jointly discuss cultural development and city opportunities in Chengdu, China, to deepen mutual cultural understanding and appreciation. At the symposium, the new image of "panda messenger" will also be displayed in an amazing way and will be used as the image representative of the Symposium to have dialogues with world cities.

Chengdu, China, famous for its pandas, officially joined the World Cultural Capitals Symposium in 2017. Since 2018, the government of Chengdu and the World Cultural capitals Symposium have jointly organized the World Cultural Capitals - Tianfu Symposium, which aims to promote global cultural exchanges & mutual learning and promote opening & cooperation in various fields such as culture, science and technology, commerce and trade among world cities. A series of cultural exchanges and cooperation will be carried out at 2019 the 2nd World Cultural Capitals - Tianfu Symposium -- Nielsen, a world-renowned market research company, will release a report about cultural glamour index of the world new growth city; Chengdu Media Group will release the Tianfu Intellectual Media City Project to the world; and the Tate Contemporary Museum in London, Rotterdam Museum in Netherlands and Bologna Concert Hall will have in-depth interactive dialogues with Chengdu Museum and Jinsha Museum to increase cultural exchange and cooperation between international museums.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/947480/Tianfu_Symposium.jpg