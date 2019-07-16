

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $5.85 billion, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $4.79 billion, or $0.98 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.1% to $21.58 billion from $21.55 billion last year.



Wells Fargo & Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $5.85 Bln. vs. $4.79 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.30 vs. $0.98 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.15 -Revenue (Q2): $21.58 Bln vs. $21.55 Bln last year.



