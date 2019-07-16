

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech and a slew of other Fed speeches are closely watched by the investors. The Retail sales, Import and Export Prices for June are the major economic announcement on the day. Earnings from corporates also are watched by investors.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading higher.



Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index point to a higher opening for Wall Street.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were up 35.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 2.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were increasing 1.75 points.



U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday. The Dow inched up 27.13 points or 0.1 percent to 27,359.16, the Nasdaq rose 14.04 points or 0.2 percent to 8,258.19 and the S&P 500 crept up 0.53 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 3,014.30.



On the economic front, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver speech on 'Aspects of Monetary Policy in the Post-Crisis Era' at the 'French G7 Presidency 2019 - Bretton Woods: 75 Years Later, Thinking About the Next 75' event in Paris, France at 1.00 pm ET. The event will be live-streamed.



Federal Reserve Member of the Board of Governors Michelle Bowman and Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic to deliver opening remarks at the Fed Listens event held by the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank in Augusta, Georgia at 8.15 am ET. Bowman will moderate a panel on 'Full Employment in Your Community' at 8.30 am ET. Bostic to moderate a panel on 'Monetary Policy and the Economy: Beyond the Headlines' at 9.20 am ET.



The Commerce Departments Retails Sales for June will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 0.1 percent, while it was up 0.5 percent in the prior month.



The Labor Department's Import and Export Prices for June will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.6 percent, while it was down 0.3 percent in the prior month.



Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be released at 8.55 am ET. The store sales were up 6.2 percent in the previous week.



The Commerce Department's Business Inventories will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.4 percent, while it grew 0.5 in the previous month.



National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo's Housing Market Index for July will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a growth to 65, compared to 64 in June.



Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will speak at the National Association For Business Economics or NABE annual Economic Measurement Seminar in Washington, DC at 12.20 pm ET.



Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans to participate in a moderated Q&A at the CNBC @ Work Series event in Chicago, I at 3.30 pm ET.



Treasury International Capital for May that, tracks the flows of financial instruments into and out of the United States, will be issued at 4.00 pm ET. In the prior month the Foreign Demand for Long Term U.S. Securities were $46.9 billion.



Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. Chinese shares slipped. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 4.57 points or 0.16 percent to 2,937.62 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index inched up 0.23 percent to 28,619.62.



Japanese shares retreated. The Nikkei average ended down 150.65 points or 0.69 percent at 21,535.25. The broader Topix index closed 0.48 percent lower at 1,568.74.



Australian markets finished marginally lower. The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 12 points or 0.18 percent to 6,641 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 10.40 points or 0.15 percent at 6,735.80.



European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is adding 24.08 points or 0.43 percent. DAX of Germany is progressing 23.97 points or 0.20 percent. FTSE 100 of England is up 34.09 points or 0.45 percent. Swiss Market Index is adding 33.24 points or 0.34 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.36 percent.



