

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) and Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY, ALPMY) have submitted a Biologics License Application to the U.S. FDA for the accelerated approval of Enfortumab Vedotin for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer.



Enfortumab vedotin, an investigational antibody-drug conjugate, targets Nectin-4, a protein that is highly expressed in urothelial cancers. The BLA submission was based on results from the first cohort of patients in the EV-201 phase 2 trial. Based on preliminary results from a phase 1 trial, the FDA previously granted enfortumab vedotin Breakthrough Therapy designation.



