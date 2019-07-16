sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

56,50 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 602322 ISIN: US8125781026 Ticker-Symbol: SGT 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
SEATTLE GENETICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEATTLE GENETICS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,89
57,38
15:21
56,82
57,31
15:21
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC12,60+0,80 %
SEATTLE GENETICS INC56,500,00 %
FN Beta