Deluxe Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Its Cloud-Based Platform, Deluxe One

Deluxe's innovative products and professional services, along with its extensive experience in the industry, elevate the company's market position

SANTA CLARA, California, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global video managed services market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Deluxe Entertainment Services Group (Deluxe) with the 2018 Global Innovation Excellence Frost Radar Award for its video managed services solution, Deluxe One. The native cloud-based platform, along with the company's focus on automating tedious elements of the end-to-end media workflow, has raised the profile of the company in a highly competitive market.

The Innovation Excellence award is bestowed upon companies that are industry leaders reinventing themselves through R&D investments and innovation. These may be companies that are entering a new market and contend for leadership through heavy investment in R&D and innovation.

"As an innovative technology company, it builds products for best-in-class post, preparation, localization and distribution services of TV shows, films other forms of media content," said Melody Siefken, Digital Media Research Analyst. "To unify all stages of the video workflow and content ecosystem, Deluxe created Deluxe One, a cloud-based platform with an open API architecture."

Deluxe receives most of its business from global content providers and works with nearly every major studio, broadcaster and OTT. Deluxe's powerful, modular, and cloud-based technology allows users to seamlessly ingrate with all systems and vendors in the video creation and distribution space.

"The company has a network of microservices that allows it to tailor Deluxe One to the specific needs and goals of its clients, using only the components they require," noted Melody Siefken. "In April 2019, Deluxe chose AWS for its native cloud platform partner, which strengthens its platform with a powerful and flexible architecture on the AWS Cloud. Furthermore, Deluxe is deeply involved in the interoperable master formats (IMF) standardization discussion, which will lead to Deluxe One's growth as a platform that supports IMF."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc.

Deluxe Entertainment Services Group (Deluxe) is the world's leading video creation to distribution company offering global, end-to-end services and technology. Through unmatched scale, technology and capabilities, Deluxe enables the worldwide market for premium content. The world's leading content creators, broadcasters, OTTs and distributors rely on Deluxe's experience and expertise. With headquarters in Los Angeles and New York and operations in 38 key media markets worldwide, the company relies on the talents of more than 7,500 of the industry's premier artists, experts, engineers and innovators.

