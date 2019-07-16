

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) has agreed to sell its Moody's Analytics' Knowledge Services (MAKS) division to Equistone Partners Europe Limited. MAKS provides research and analytical support to organizations through its delivery centers in India, Costa Rica, Sri Lanka and China. The proceeds are expected to be used to repurchase approximately $300 million of Moody's outstanding stock.



On an adjusted EPS basis, Moody's projects the impact of the sale to its 2019 results to be negligible. However, the transaction will be dilutive to GAAP EPS by up to $0.20 per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX