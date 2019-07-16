Andersen Global is proud to announce a collaboration agreement with Cabex, one of the oldest legal and tax consulting firms in Senegal. Senegal thus becomes the thirteenth African country where Andersen Global has a member or collaborating firm offering legal services.

Located in Dakar, Cabex has been offering services to local and foreign clients from the public and para-public sectors on matters relating to national and international issues for nearly thirty years.

"Collaborating with Andersen Global shall expand our international scope and our transborder capabilities while giving us additional opportunities to expand into new markets," Papa Alassane Ndir, Partner General Manager at Cabex, said. "Henceforth, we are going to collaborate with many colleagues and experts from around the world and will be in a position to provide our clients more in-depth expertise."

Cherif Diaite, Partner Technical Manager at Cabex, indicated that, "Owing to the challenge at an international level, we need to operate in a continually evolving global environment. In this respect, the scope of Andersen Global's association of member and collaborating firms is a considerable asset in providing seamless service to clients across the globe."

"A large part of Cabex's clients have international operations, so they represent a very good fit in a key market in the African region. They provide best-in-class client service, and, as a result, Cabex has an impressive reputation throughout the country," said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO. "Additionally, Papa Alassane has developed sound working relations with several partners within Andersen Global, based on shared values."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 4,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 144 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

