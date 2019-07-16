Microbes from natural sources can contaminate food during production, which leads to food spoilage and foodborne illnesses. The growing cases of foodborne illness are increasing the need for food safety testing. Thus, several governments are focusing on introducing food-related safety standards. This is expected to fuel the demand for microbial identification during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by end-users (healthcare industry, food and beverage industry, and others) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global microbial identification market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Charles River, Danaher, Merck KGaA, QIAGEN, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, competing on the basis of price, quality, and market presence.

"To gain higher market shares, companies as a key strategy are involved in acquisitions and partnerships along with effective product launches. Leading corporations are aggressively pursuing to enhance their capabilities to gain a competitive edge through joint ventures, MoUs, and agreements or acquisitions," says a senior research analyst from Technavio

"Changing consumer preferences and the rise in disposable income are increasing the demand for packaged food and premium cosmetics. The chances of contamination of these products is high owing to factors such as poor manufacturing, organic solvents, and contaminated raw materials. This will drive the need for microbial identification devices to eliminate the presence of harmful microorganisms. Thus, the growing demand from the food and beverage and the cosmetic and personal care sectors will fuel the growth of the microbial identification market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five microbial identification market vendors

Charles River

Charles River owns and operates businesses in various segments including research models and services, discovery and safety assessment, and manufacturing support. The company offers Axcess MALDI-TOF System, which is used for the instantaneous identification of isolated colonies from a plate.

Danaher

Danaher is one of the largest companies in the world which has business operations in various segments including life sciences, diagnostics, dental, and environmental and applied solutions. The company offers DxM MicroScan WalkAway System that enables the advanced emerging-resistance detection of the toughest pathogens.

Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA is one of the leading companies in the healthcare industry and a leading manufacturer of performance material. The company offers Milliflex rapid microbiology detection and enumeration system that makes use of the Milliflex filtration technology to quantitatively detect microorganisms.

QIAGEN

QIAGEN owns and operates businesses in two segments, namely consumables and related, and instrumentation. The company's microbial identification market offering includes DNeasy POWERSOIL PRO KIT, which is offered for the extraction of fungal and bacterial DNA from a range of soil samples.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has business operations in various segments including life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and services. The company provides MicroSEQ rapid microbial identification system for raw material testing, environmental monitoring, contamination investigation, root cause analyses, and microbial identification in biopharmaceutical manufacturing and service laboratories.

