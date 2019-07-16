The massive Núñez de Balboa solar plant is planned to be installed in Usagre, near Badajoz, in the southern region of Extremadura, Spain. The funding comes to multinational utility Iberdrola after securing three PPAs for the project.The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Instituto de Crédito Oficial (ICO), a Spanish a state-owned bank attached to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, have agreed to provide financial backing for one of Spain's largest PV projects, the 500 MW (DC) Núñez de Balboa solar plant. EIB said it will provide €145 million in funds for the project, while ICO is expected ...

