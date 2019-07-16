

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) reported better-than-expected Q2 results.



The company's Q2 net income applicable to common shareholders declined to $2.20 billion or $5.81 per share from the prior year's $2.35 billion or $5.98 per share.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $4.89 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude certain special items.



Net revenues for the second quarter decreased 2% to $9.46 billion from $9.64 billion generated last year, reflecting lower revenues in Investment Management and Investment Banking, partially offset by higher revenues in Investing & Lending. Analysts expected revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter.



Goldman Sachs received a non-objection from the Federal Reserve Board related to its CCAR 2019 capital plan, which includes up to $7.00 billion in common share repurchases and $1.80 billion in total common stock dividends.



The company increased its quarterly dividend to $1.25 per share from $0.85 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 27, 2019 to common shareholders of record on August 30, 2019.



The Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) reported upbeat Q2 results.



Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $937 million, up 8% from $866 million for the second quarter of 2018. On a per share basis, earnings rose 10% to $0.66 from $0.60 earned a year ago.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude certain special items.



Net revenues increased 8% to $2.68 billion from the previous year's revenue of $2.49 billion. Fourteen Wall Street analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion for the quarter.



