The "Global Soda Ash Market (Volume, Value): Analysis By Product Type (Light, Dense), Process Type (Natural, Synthetic), By Application, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Soda Ash Market is Projected to Display a Robust Growth Represented by a CAGR of 3.3% During 2019-2024.

The market has been analyzed for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Soda Ash and provides statistics and information on market size, shares, and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global soda ash market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The process segment of Synthetic Soda Ash has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by increasing production leading to easy availability and increased use in the glass industry. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global soda ash market in 2018.

Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia Pacific region include the expansion of foreign soda ash manufacturers in countries like India, China in conjunction with increasing usage of soda ash in the manufacturing of soaps and detergents.

Scope of the Report

Global Soda Ash Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Global Soda Ash Market Size, Growth, Forecast

By Product Type (Light, Dense)

By Process Type (Natural, Synthetic)

By Application (Glass, Soaps and Detergents, Chemical, Metallurgy, Others)

Regional Markets North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Regional Soda Ash Market Size, Growth, Forecast

By Product Type (Light, Dense)

By Process Type (Natural, Synthetic)

By Application (Glass, Soaps and Detergents, Chemical, Metallurgy, Others)

Country Analysis U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, India, China, Mexico, Brazil (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Soda Ash Market Size, Growth, Forecast

By Application (Glass, Soaps and Detergents, Chemical, Metallurgy, Others)

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Force Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Company Analysis Tata Chemicals, Solvay, Ciner, Genesis Alkali, NIRMA Limited, Shandong Hai Hua, Ciech, Tangshan Sanyou Chemicals

Key Topics Covered

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Product Overview

5. Global Soda Ash Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2014-2018)

5.2 By Value (2019-2024)

5.3 By Volume (2014-2018)

5.4 By Volume (2019-2024)

6. Global Soda Ash Market By Product Type, By Value

6.1 Global Soda Ash Market By Value: Breakdown(%)

6.1.1 Global Soda Ash Market Size and Share, By Product Type, 2018

6.1.2 Global Soda Ash Market Size and Share, By Product Type, 2024

6.3 Global Soda Ash Market By Light Product Type

6.3.1 By Value (2014-2024)

6.4 Global Soda Ash Market By Dense Product Type

6.4.1 By Value (2014-2024)

7. Global Soda Ash Market By Process Type, By Value

7.1 Global Soda Ash Market- By Value: Breakdown(%)

7.1.1 Global Soda Ash Market Size and Share, By Process Type, 2018

7.1.2 Global Soda Ash Market Size and Share, By Process Type, 2024

7.3 Global Soda Ash Market By Natural Process Type

7.3.1 By Value (2014-2024)

7.4 Global Soda Ash Market By Synthetic Process Type

7.4.1 By Value (2014-2024)

8. Global Soda Ash Market By Applications By Value

8.1 Global Soda Ash Market By Value: Breakdown(%)

8.1.1 Global Soda Ash Market Size and Share, By Applications, 2018

8.1.2 Global Soda Ash Market Size and Share, By Applications, 2024

8.2 Global Soda Ash Market Application-Glass

8.2.1 By Value (2014-2024)

8.3 Global Soda Ash Market Application-Soaps and Detergents

8.2.1 By Value (2014-2024)

8.4 Global Soda Ash Market Application-Chemical

8.4.1 By Value (2014-2024)

8.5 Global Soda Ash Market Application-Metallurgy

8.5.1 By Value (2014-2024)

8.6 Global Soda Ash Market, By Other Applications

8.6.1 By Value (2014-2024)

9. Global Soda Ash Market: Regional Analysis

9.1 Global Soda Ash Market, By Region: Breakdown (%)

9.2 North America Soda Ash Market: An Analysis

9.3 North America Soda Ash Market: Segment Analysis

9.4 North America Soda Ash Market: Country Analysis (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

9.5 Europe Soda Ash Market: An Analysis

9.6 Europe Soda Ash Market: Segment Analysis

9.7 Europe Soda Ash Market: Country Analysis (Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

9.8 Asia-Pacific Soda Ash Market: An Analysis

9.9 Asia-Pacific Soda Ash Market: Segment Analysis

9.10 Asia-Pacific Soda Ash Equivalent Market: Country Analysis (China, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

9.11 Rest of World Soda Ash Market: An Analysis

9.12 Rest of World Soda Ash Market: Segment Analysis

9.13 Rest of World Soda Ash Market: Country Analysis (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Europe)

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Challenges

11. Market Trends

12. Supply Chain Analysis

13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14. SWOT Analysis

15. Company Profiles

15.1 Solvay

15.2 Tata Chemicals

15.3 Ciner

15.4 Genisis Alkali

15.5 Nirma Limited

15.6 Shandong Haihua

15.7 Ciech S.A.

15.8 Tangshan Sanyou Chemical Industries

