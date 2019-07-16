Switzerland deployed 271 MW of PV in 2018. According to Swiss PV association Swissolar, the current levels of development are not enough to meet the targets set by the country's 2050 energy strategy.It goes up again - but too slow! This is the conclusion of Swissolar after an analysis of country market growth in 2018. According to the figures of the solar association, 271 MW of photovoltaics were added in Switzerland in 2018, 12% more than in the previous year. Increased growth rates occurred across all project segments, with the exception of large-scale PV installations exceeding 1 MW in size. ...

