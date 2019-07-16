Over the years, there has been a significant increase in medical conditions such as non-allergic rhinitis, chronic sinusitis, and cancer in the nose. This increases demand for nasal implants as they are widely opted by people with sinusitis. Moreover, people are increasingly looking to improve their aesthetic appearance, which is increasing the demand for rhinoplasty. Thus, the growing demand for nasal implants for medical conditions and aesthetic procedures is expected to fuel the growth of the global nasal implants market during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by end-user (hospitals and clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190716005456/en/

Technavio has released its new market research report titled global nasal implants market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

The global nasal implants market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Ethicon USA, LLC, Implantech, Intersect ENT, Inc., Stryker, and Zimmer Biomet, competing on the basis of price, quality, and market presence.

"The popularity of biodegradable or absorbable biomaterial nasal packing is increasing significantly as it helps in avoiding nasal airway obstruction, sore throats, and pharynx dryness caused by conventional nasal implants. As a result, vendors are using biodegradable materials to manufacture their products. Thus, the development of biodegradable nasal implants and nasal dressings will drive the nasal implants market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five nasal implants market vendors

Ethicon USA, LLC

Ethicon USA, LLC is a subsidiary of Johnson Johnson Services, that manufactures healthcare products. The company produces aesthetic medicine, hernia products, infection control, and wound closure products, biosurgical tools, and pelvic health products. The company offers PDS flexible plate that supports the nasal structure until the regrowth of cartilage and scar tissue stabilizes cartilage fragments.

Implantech

Headquartered in the US, Implantech offers flowers dorsal nasal and rizzo dorsal nasal to end-users including hospitals, clinics, and ASCs. Floral dorsal nasal provides mid-dorsal augmentation for central nasal depressions. Rizzo dorsal nasal provides full dorsal augmentation.

Intersect ENT, Inc.

Intersect ENT, Inc. offers products and therapies for ear, nose, and throat surgeons to improve treatment for their patients with chronic diseases. The company offers SINUVA sinus implant which is used for the treatment of recurrent nasal polyps.

Stryker

Stryker owns and operates businesses in various segments such as orthopedics, MedSurg, and neurotechnology and spine. The company's offering in the nasal implant market includes LATERA, which is a nasal implant used to support upper and lower lateral cartilage in the nose to reduce nasal airway obstruction and proper breathing.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet designs, manufactures and markets medical equipment. The company offers dental, orthopedic, and spinal reconstructive implants, as well as bone cement and related surgical products. The company provides Midface 1.5mm/2.0mm Titanium System that offers versatile plating options, including generic meshes and performed orbital plates that can be used in multiple maxillofacial procedures.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Cosmetic Implants Market 2019-2023 The market research study identifies Allergan, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann, Sientra, and Zimmer Biomet as the leading players in the global cosmetic implants market.

Global Orthopedic Implants Market 2019-2023 The market research study identifies B. Braun Melsungen, Johnson Johnson, Smith Nephew, Stryker, Wright Medical Group, and Zimmer Biomet as the leading players in the global orthopedic implants market.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190716005456/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

technavio.com

media@technavio.com