Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value 16-Jul-2019 / 14:54 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 15/07/2019) of GBP165.02m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 15/07/2019) of GBP165.02m Cash Position of GBP13.0m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 15/07/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including 2,113.58p 7,807,787 unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding 2093.59p current period revenue* Ordinary share price 1942.50p (mid-price) Discount to NAV (8.09)% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2018 to 15/07/2019 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 13.88 2 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc 11.96 Ordinary 25p 3 Macfarlane Group Plc 11.84 Ordinary 25p 4 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 11.05 5 Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p 9.87 6 Spirax-Sarco Engineering 7.65 Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 7 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 7.59 10p 8 Electrocomponents PLC 5.59 Ordinary 10p 9 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 5.23 10 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 3.05 20p 11 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 2.72 25p 12 Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p 2.52 13 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 1.37 10p 14 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 1.23 15 National Grid Plc Ordinary 0.83 11.395p 16 GlaxoSmithKline Plc 0.83 Ordinary 25p 17 Discretionary Unit Fund 0.55 Managers Ltd 18 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.50 19 Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p 0.49 20 Santander UK 10.375% Non 0.46 Cumulative Preferred 21 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.44 22 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p 0.24 23 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 0.12 1p 24 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary 0.00 GBP0.001 25 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 0.00 50p ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 13584 EQS News ID: 842081 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2019 09:55 ET (13:55 GMT)