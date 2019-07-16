The high prevalence of genitourinary diseases is one of the critical reasons that will drive genitourinary drugs market growth. Bacterial infections or STDs can cause genitourinary disorders. It also includes various carcinomas such as ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, bladder cancer, and prostate cancer. Age-related ailments such as Alzheimer's and disorders like diabetes, obesity, and multiple sclerosis are also significantly responsible for genitourinary conditions. Additionally, there is also a growing incidence of incontinence and interstitial cystitis. This will increase the consumption of genitourinary drugs, in turn, driving market growth. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by type (genital diseases and urinary diseases) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global genitourinary drugs market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson Johnson Services, Inc., and Novartis AG., competing on the basis of price, quality, and product/service offerings.

"North America will account for the highest genitourinary drugs market share throughout the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of STDs, the rise in geriatric population, and new research activities towards the development of treatment methods are significant factors contributing to the growth of the genitourinary drugs market in this region," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five genitourinary drugs vendors

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc. manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products. The company's key offerings include: ELIGARD, Myrbetriq, VESIcare, and XTANDI.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca runs its operations through the biopharmaceuticals segment. This segment focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of unmet medical needs in three therapy areas, namely oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. The company's key offerings include: IMFINZI and LYNPARZA.

Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company runs its operations through two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The company's key offering includes CIALIS. CIALIS (tadalafil) is a selective inhibitor of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP)-specific phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE5). It is available as tablets for oral administration. It is indicated for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc. runs its operations through three segments: consumer, pharmaceutical, and medical devices. The company's key offerings for this market include ERLEADA and ZYTIGA.

Novartis AG

Novartis AG runs its operations through three segments: innovative medicines, sandoz, and alcon. The company's key offering for this market include AFINITOR and VOTRIENT.

