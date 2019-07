Rupert Resources Ltd.: Rupert Resources Announces Amendment To Convertible Debentures

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2019 / Rupert Resources Ltd. ("Rupert" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed an application to amend the terms of its 5.00% secured convertible debentures with an outstanding aggregate principal amount of CAD$7,705,000 (the "Convertible Debentures") issued pursaunt to the Company's private placement of the Convertible Debentures which closed on September 6, 2016. The Convertible Debentures are governed by a convertible debenture indenture dated September 6, 2016 (the "Convertible Debenture Indenture") between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada as the trustee (the "Convertible Debenture Trustee").

The amendment will decrease the conversion price at which each Convertible Debenture will be convertible into common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") from CAD$0.95 per Common Share to CAD$0.85 per Common Share. Each Convertible Debenture will continue to mature on September 6, 2019 and will be convertible at any time until maturity.

James Withall, CEO commented: "The expected removal of the convertible debenture simplifies the Rupert capital structure, reflects strong support from the bondholders in Rupert's strategy and leaves them well positioned to benefit from any future exploration success at Pahtavaara."

The amendment remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). Upon receipt of the TSXV's approval, the Company intends to execute a supplemental indenture with the Convertible Debenture Trustee, amending the terms of the Convertible Debenture Indenture to address the reduction in the conversion price.

About Rupert

Rupert is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RUP". The Company owns the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits and concessions located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland ("Pahtavaara"). Pahtavaara has an Inferred mineral resource at a 1.5 g/t Au cut off grade of 4.6 Mt at a grade of 3.2 g/t Au (474 koz) (see the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report: Pahtavaara Project, Finland" with an effective date of April 16, 2018, prepared by Brian Wolfe, Principal Consultant, International Resource Solutions Pty Ltd., an independent qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). The Company also holds a 100% interest in two properties in Central Finland - Hirsikangas and Osikonmaki; the Gold Centre property, which consists of mineral claims located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake, Ontario; and the Surf Inlet Property in British Columbia.

