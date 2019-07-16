

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Even as Amazon.com Inc. kicked off its Prime Day annual shopping event on Monday, employees are expressing their dissatisfaction with the company.



This year's Prime Day, Amazon's biggest celebration of deals, kick-started officially on Monday with more than one million offers for Prime Members in select countries around the world. The 48-hour extravaganza is the longest Prime Day ever since its launch in 2015.



On Monday, workers at Amazon's warehouse in Shakopee, Minnesota, reportedly held a strike for six hours, protesting the unreasonable and unsafe working conditions at the company. This is reportedly the first major strike by Amazon's employees on an important sales day.



The employees are demanding less stringent quotas and conversion of more temporary workers into permanent employees. Last year, Amazon committed to pay all employees at least $15 an hour after pressure from Bernie Sanders and other politicians.



According to a CNBC report, more than 2,000 Amazon workers at seven facilities in Germany also held a strike to protest working conditions and wage practices at the company.



Demonstrations also took place in other U.S. cities such as New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Portland, reports said.



Meanwhile, NBC News reported that workers in Amazon's fulfillment centers took to a private Facebook group with almost 18,000 members to express frustration with the e-commerce giant's policies surrounding Prime Day.



One member reportedly said it will be like 'two months of hell,' especially as the workers were hardly able to keep up with the regular orders with one-day shipping.



Amazon and its CEO Jeff Bezos have repeatedly come under intense criticism for pay disparity and difficult working conditions at the company's fulfillment centers.



Liz Shuler, Secretary-Treasurer of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, said that the organization was standing in solidarity with the Amazon workers.



'When you stand up together collectively, that is how we change corporate behavior,' Shuler said.



Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders, among others, also took to social media to express their support of Amazon's workers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX