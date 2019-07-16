Regulatory News:

Verimatrix (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), formerly known as Inside Secure, a global provider of security and analytics solutions that protect devices, services and applications, will release its first-half 2019 results on July 29, 2019 before market opening.

Verimatrix will hold a conference call on July 29, 2019 at 8:30 am CET to discuss its results. Access to the call will be by dial-in on one of the following numbers: +33 1 72 72 74 03 (France) or +44 20 7194 3759 (UK), PIN 81002603#.

A presentation will be available online at www.verimatrix-finance.com prior to the conference call. An audio webcast of the presentation and the Q&A session will be available on the Verimatrix website after the call and will remain posted there for one year.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris VMX) is a global provider of security and analytics solutions that protect devices, services and applications across multiple markets. Many of the world's largest service providers and leading innovators trust Verimatrix to protect systems that people depend on every day for mobile apps, entertainment, banking, healthcare, communications and transportation. Verimatrix offers easy-to-use software solutions, cloud services and silicon IP that provide unparalleled security and business intelligence. Proud to empower and protect its customers for more than two decades, Verimatrix serves IoT software developers, device makers, semiconductor manufacturers, service providers and content distributors. For more information, visit www.verimatrix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190716005625/en/

Contacts:

Investor and media contacts

Investor Relations

Richard Vacher Detournière

General Manager CFO

+33 (0)4 42 905 905

finance@verimatrix.com

Contact Media

Kelly Foster

+1 619 224 1261

kfoster@verimatrix.com