

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's continued racist attack on the progressive Democratic Congresswomen evoked criticism from outside the country.



While New Zealand Prime Minister said she 'utterly' disagrees with Trump tweets, British Prime Minister hopefuls stopped short of calling them racist.



Trump, who on Sunday asked four first-time female Democratic members to go back to their countries of origin, doubled down on his attacks through Twitter the next day, this time with added intensity.



Trump accused that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna S. Pressley of Massachusetts 'hate our country.'



He also blamed the group of four outspoken women Representatives, known as the 'Squad', of using anti-Semitic language, having hatred for Israel, and love for enemies like al Qaeda.



New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said never should a judgement be made about the origin of anyone, and their right to be in parliament as a representative.



'Usually I don't get into other people's politics, but it will be clear to most people that I completely and utterly disagree with him,' Ardern, who is dubbed by US media as anti-Trump, told Radio New Zealand.



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his British counterpart Theresa May also criticized Trump's remarks.



Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives introduced a resolution condemning the tweets, but there was a notable silence from top Republican lawmakers.



But two African-American Republicans in the Congress condemned Trump's remarks. Senator Tim Scott described the president's tweets as 'racially offensive,' while Rep. Will Hurd called it 'racist and xenophobic'.



