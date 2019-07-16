Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (NRGW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jul-2019 / 18:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 15-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 312.5502 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 150216 CODE: NRGW LN ISIN: LU0533032776 ISIN: LU0533032776 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRGW LN Sequence No.: 13599 EQS News ID: 842157 End of Announcement EQS News Service

