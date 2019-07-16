

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended higher for a second straight session, as investors picked up shares on Tuesday, betting on fairly strong earnings from top-ranked companies.



The benchmark SMI ended up 41.94 points, or 0.43%, at 9,850.52, after opening flat at 9,804.09. The index touched a high of 9,869.24 in the session.



On Monday, the SMI ended up 45.60 points, or 0.47%, at 9,808.58.



Swatch Group shares gained about 2.85%. Richemont ended stronger by 2.6% and Credit Suisse gained nearly 2%. Lonza Group gained 1.8%.



UBS Group, Adecco, LafargeHolcim, Roche Holding, Sika and ABB finished higher by 0.5 to 1%.



Among Swiss Mid Price Components, Julius Baer, Clariant and Dorma Kaba Holding gained 1.5 to 2%. Partners Group, BB Biotech, Schindler Holding and Baloise Holding also closed notably higher.



Shares of GAM Holding declined by about 2.3%. The company announced that it has finished liquidating the absolute return bond funds following the decision to wind down after it accused a senior executive of breaking its rules.



OC Oerlikon Corp., Swiss Prime Site and Lindt & Spruengli also closed weak.



Most of the markets across Europe closed with strong gains today, with investors focusing on earnings results. Worries about U.S.-China trade issues persisted but the mood in the region stayed positive right through the day.



