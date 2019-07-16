Revegy Incorporated: Revegy Partners With Fujitsu to Streamline Account Planning Solutions in North America

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2019 / Revegy, a leading provider of account planning technology, announced today that it is partnering with Fujitsu America, Inc., a leading information and communication technology (ICT) company headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA. Revegy will provide Fujitsu with its complete platform of Account Planning and Opportunity Planning software to enrich their Salesforce CRM and drive revenue growth in their key accounts.

"As an organization with an expansive portfolio of solutions, we can grow rapidly by increasing our footprint in existing customer accounts," said Viren Agarwal, Head of Sales at Fujitsu America, Inc. "By creating deeper executive relationships and more closely aligning with our customers' business needs, we can provide more impactful solutions for our clients, and at the same time deliver the revenue growth and lower cost of sales that our parent company expects."

With the complete suite of Revegy solutions, Fujitsu will leverage powerful visualization tools to gain deeper insight around the critical relationships and strategic priorities that drive their customers' business objectives. Armed with that information and Revegy's robust playbook and coaching capabilities, the company is prepared to more strategically engage and deliver value to their most important customers.

"Revegy is bringing our sales methodology to life: transforming our account planning from a noun to a verb," said Dale Mitchell, Head of North American Sales Operations, Sales Enablement, & Digital Transformation for Fujitsu America, Inc. "In the first phase of our implementation, we created Account Plans for our top five clients, and we have already experienced the value of this solution by uncovering new pipeline opportunities."

For Fujitsu, quick time-to-insight and ability to easily share across the account team are critical. The visualization tools built into Revegy deliver deeper understanding of their customers and more effective collaboration across teams.

"The Revegy team has been instrumental in helping strengthen Fujitsu's go-forward account strategy," said Lexie Bogenreif, Sales Enablement Manager for Fujitsu America, Inc. "We've already seen the benefits of the technology, as it helps us to navigate the complexities of the sales cycle and drive business growth."

The announcement comes as yet another indication of Revegy's successful expansion into the business services sector.

"Great technology companies tend to recognize other great technology when they see it. Fujitsu understands how powerful and essential visual tools built into their existing CRM are to operationalize their sales method. With Revegy they were able to realize right away how the right visualization gives them an almost immediate improvement in closing deals, and expanding key accounts," said Mark Kopcha, CEO for Revegy.

About Revegy

Revegy, a leading sales platform for key account planning, enables companies to visualize what's going on inside their largest accounts by mapping people, priorities and progress. Closing the gap between CRM and sales methodology programs, Revegy provides powerful visual solutions for account, opportunity and portfolio planning. Founded in 2005, Revegy helps sales teams navigate the maze of changing relationships, competing interests and corporate politics that accompany large accounts. The only agnostic platform of its kind, Revegy is designed to work with any CRM and any sales methodology. More than 30,000 users around the world rely on Revegy to manage nearly $25 billion in revenue. For more information, and to see the way to win, visit revegy.com or follow the company via Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.0 trillion yen (US $36 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.

About Fujitsu Americas

Fujitsu America, Inc. is the parent and/or management company of a group of Fujitsu-owned companies operating in North, Central and South America dedicated to delivering the full range of Fujitsu products, solutions and services in ICT to our customers in the Western Hemisphere. These companies are collectively referred to as Fujitsu Americas. Fujitsu enables clients to meet their business objectives through integrated offerings and solutions, including consulting, systems integration, managed services, outsourcing and cloud services for infrastructure, platforms and applications; data center and field services; and server, storage, software and mobile/tablet technologies. For more information, please visit: http://fujitsu.com/us.

