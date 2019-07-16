

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $266 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $251 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Fidelity National Financial Inc reported adjusted earnings of $255 million or $0.92 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fidelity National Financial Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $255 Mln. vs. $239 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.92 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.87



