

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Continental Holdings Inc. (UAL) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.05 billion, or $4.02 per share. This compares with $0.68 billion, or $2.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, United Continental Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.10 billion or $4.21 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $11.40 billion from $10.78 billion last year.



United Continental Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.10 Bln. vs. $0.89 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.21 vs. $3.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.08 -Revenue (Q2): $11.40 Bln vs. $10.78 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX