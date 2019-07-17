

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is extending losses on Wednesday from the previous session following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street amid renewed uncertainty about U.S.-China trade talks and the near-term outlook for interest rates.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 129.36 points or 0.60 percent to 21,405.89, after falling to a low of 21,380.55 earlier. Japanese stocks closed lower on Tuesday.



The major exporters are mostly lower despite a weaker yen. Canon is declining almost 1 percent, Panasonic is lower by 0.5 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is edging down 0.1 percent, while Sony is adding 0.3 percent.



Among tech stocks, Advantest and Tokyo Electron are lower by more than 1 percent each.



In the auto space, Honda Motor is declining more than 1 percent and Toyota Motor is down 0.3 percent. In the oil sector, Inpex is losing almost 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is lower by more than 1 percent after crude oil prices tumbled overnight.



Market heavyweight SoftBank is losing almost 4 percent and Fast Retailing is declining 0.6 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Toyobo Co. is rising almost 2 percent, while Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Hitachi Zosen are advancing more than 1 percent each.



On the flip side, Shiseido Co., Haseko Corp. and Sumco Corp. are lower by almost 3 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 108 yen range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading day on Tuesday before closing modestly lower. Selling pressure emerged in the afternoon after President Donald Trump told reporters U.S.-China trade talks still have a 'long way to go' and once again threatened to impose tariffs on another $325 billion worth of Chinese goods. In addition, mixed batch of U.S. economic data led to uncertainty about the near-term outlook for interest rates.



The Dow hit a new record intraday high, but ended the day down 23.53 points or 0.1 percent at 27,335.63. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also slid 35.39 points or 0.4 percent to 8,222.80, while the S&P 500 fell 10.26 points or 0.3 percent to 3,004.04.



The major European markets moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index rose by 0.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures fell sharply on Tuesday after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Iran is prepared to negotiate about its missile program. WTI crude for August delivery tumbled $1.96 or 3.3 percent to $57.62 a barrel, the lowest settlement since July 5.



