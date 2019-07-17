

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Ground bison and bison patties, produced by Northfork Bison Distributions Inc., have been blamed for Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli O103 and O121 infections in multiple states in the U.S.



A total of 21 cases of E. coli infections have been reported from 7 states, and eight people have been hospitalized.



On July 16, 2019, Saint-Leonard, Quebec, Canada-based Northfork Bison Distributions recalled ground bison produced between February 22, 2019, and April 30, 2019.



The recalled ground bison was sold to distributors as ground bison and bison patties, referred to as Bison Burgers and/or Buffalo Burgers. It was also sold to retailers in 4-ounce burger patties.



Consumers, restaurants, and retailers are advised not to eat and not sell or serve, the recalled ground bison products.



