

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) said its second-quarter sales came in within guidance and the gross margin came in above guidance. The company received ten orders for EUV systems during the second quarter. ASML said its 2019 total sales outlook remains unchanged.



For the second-quarter, net income was 476.0 million euros or 1.13 euros per share compared to 584.0 million euros or 1.37 euros per share, a year ago. Gross margin was 43.0 percent, for the second quarter.



Second-quarter total net sales were 2.57 billion euros compared to 2.74 billion euros, previous year. Net system sales declined to 1.85 billion euros from 2.09 billion euros.



For the third quarter, ASML expects net sales around 3.0 billion euros, and a gross margin of between 43 percent and 44 percent.



Regarding the share buyback program announced in January 2018, ASML said it intends to cancel these shares after repurchase, with the exception of up to 2.4 million shares, which will be used to cover employee share plans. The current program may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX