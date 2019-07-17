Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, July 17, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) and Toyota Motor Corporation announced today that they have entered into a comprehensive partnership agreement for the stable supply and further development of New Energy Vehicle (NEV) batteries. The two companies have also commenced discussions that cover a wide range of fields, including: supply of batteries, new technology development, product quality improvements, and the reuse and recycling of batteries.CATL is the world's leading supplier of drive battery systems for vehicles with competitive advantages across the globe. In recent years, as vehicle electrification has accelerated worldwide, the company has won recognition from many automobile manufacturers both in China and overseas. Toyota was one of the first companies to promote the widespread use of electrified vehicles and boasts a rich array of technologies and experience in the development, production, and sales of electrified vehicles.To further promote the widespread use of electrified vehicles, CATL and Toyota agree that a stable supply of batteries is critical and that battery technology must be further developed and advanced. To this end, the two companies intend to establish joint systems and engage in specific initiatives together.Through this broad-ranging collaboration, CATL will combine its battery development and supply capabilities with Toyota's electrified vehicle and battery development technologies. With this combination, the two companies will engage in the development of electrified vehicles that are attractive to customers and in further promoting their widespread adoption.About Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.