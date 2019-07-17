

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TalkTalk Telecom Group plc (TALK.L) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter headlines revenues increased, and trading was in line with expectations. Looking ahead, the company's fiscal 2020 guidance of strong EBITDA growth remains unchanged.



In its trading update for the 3 months to June 30, the company's total headline revenue, excluding Carrier and Off-net, grew 1.3% to 387 million pounds from 382 million pounds last year.



Headline On-net revenue, comprising Consumer, Wholesale and Direct B2B broadband, went up 2.6% from last year to 317 million pounds.



The on-net ARPU grew to 24.72 pounds from 24.65 pounds last year, with continued growth in Consumer ARPU.



The company recorded strong demand for Fibre with 118 thousand net adds in the quarter, up from 67 thousand last year.



For the full year, the company said it remains on track to deliver EBITDA in line with expectations, underpinned by accelerated Fibre penetration and cost reduction plans.



