

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) reported that its first-quarter Group sales increased 1.1% compared to the prior year, with branded sales up 2.9%. In the UK, total sales grew 2.6% and branded sales improved 4.9%. Grocery sales were 123.1 million pounds for the quarter, up 1.3% up on the prior year.



Looking forward, the Group said its full year expectations remains unchanged, weighted to the second half.



Premier Foods said its strategic review remains ongoing, and its outcome will be announced in due course.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX