

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Europe's new car registrations declined notably in June, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, or ACEA, reported Wednesday.



Car sales decreased 7.8 percent year-on-year in June, reversing a 0.1 percent rise in May. This was the biggest fall seen so far this year. Sales totaled 1.44 million units.



The five major EU markets logged declines in June. Car sales in France and Spain decreased 8.4 percent and 8.3 percent, respectively. Italy's sales decreased 2.1 percent and Germany's registrations dropped 4.7 percent.



In the first half of the year, demand for passenger cars fell 3.1 percent from the same period of last year. Except Germany, all big EU markets registered a slight decline.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX