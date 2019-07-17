

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Oil plc (PMO.L, PMOIY.PK) reported that group production averaged 84.1 k boepd for the first six months of 2019, up 11 per cent on the 2018 corresponding period. The company's UK assets contributed 57.7 kboepd during the period, a 40 per cent increase on the first half of 2018.



Premier said it is on track to meet its previously upgraded full year production guidance of 75 kboepd-80 kboepd.



At current oil prices, Premier forecasts 2019 full year net debt reduction in the upper half of $250 million to $350 million guidance.



