sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,889 Euro		+0,004
+0,47 %
WKN: A1H9WB ISIN: GB00B43G0577 Ticker-Symbol: PQQB 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PREMIER OIL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PREMIER OIL PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,867
0,884
09:41
0,865
0,886
09:41
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PREMIER OIL PLC
PREMIER OIL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PREMIER OIL PLC0,889+0,47 %
FN Beta