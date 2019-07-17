Orion Oyj: Orion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2020

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 JULY 2019 at 11.00 a.m. EEST





Orion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2020





Orion Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release 2019 on Wednesday, 5 February 2020.



The publication dates of the Interim Reports and the Half-Year Financial Report in 2020 are as follows:

Interim Report January-March 2020 Tuesday, 28 April 2020

Half-Year Financial Report January-June 2020 Friday, 17 July 2020

Interim Report January-September 2020 Wednesday, 21 October 2020



The Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors for 2019 will be published on the Company's website at the latest in week 10/2020.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 in Helsinki.



Orion's financial reports and related presentation material are available on the Group's website at http://www.orion.fi/investorspromptly after the publishing. The website also provides a possibility to register on Orion's mailing lists for releases.

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen

President and CEO Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions



Contact person:

Terhi Ormio, Vice President, Communications

tel. +358 50 966 4646

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

Homepage: www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2018 amounted to EUR 977 million and the company had about 3,200 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.