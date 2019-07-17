Orion Oyj: Orion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2020

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 JULY 2019 at 11.00 a.m. EEST
Orion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2020
Orion Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release 2019 on Wednesday, 5 February 2020.
The publication dates of the Interim Reports and the Half-Year Financial Report in 2020 are as follows:
Interim Report January-March 2020 Tuesday, 28 April 2020
Half-Year Financial Report January-June 2020 Friday, 17 July 2020
Interim Report January-September 2020 Wednesday, 21 October 2020
The Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors for 2019 will be published on the Company's website at the latest in week 10/2020.
The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 in Helsinki.
Orion's financial reports and related presentation material are available on the Group's website at http://www.orion.fi/investorspromptly after the publishing. The website also provides a possibility to register on Orion's mailing lists for releases.
Orion Corporation
|Timo Lappalainen
President and CEO
|Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions
Contact person:
Terhi Ormio, Vice President, Communications
tel. +358 50 966 4646
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
Homepage: www.orion.fi
Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2018 amounted to EUR 977 million and the company had about 3,200 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.