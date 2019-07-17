The global anti-slip coatings market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global anti-slip coatings market size is the growth in the global construction industry. Anti-slip coatings are extensively used in construction flooring to avoid accidents by slipping and tripping. Some of the factors that make anti-slip coating suitable for the use in the construction industry are high strength, durability, and impact resistance. Thus, the rising number of residential and non-residential construction projects is fueling the consumption of anti-slip coatings, leading to market growth.

As per Technavio, the growing preference for nanoparticle-based anti-slip coatings will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global anti-slip coatings market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market: Growing Preference for Nanoparticle-Based Anti-Slip Coatings

Nanoparticle-based anti-slip coatings are gaining immense popularity as they provide excellent durability, abrasion resistance, and improved lifespan. This makes them suitable for interior and exterior applications, ramps entryways, and food preparation areas. Nanoparticles-based anti-slip coatings can also be used in wet-prone areas such as spas, swimming pools, and leisure centers. Thus, the preference for nanoparticle-based anti-slip coatings is increasing, which will fuel the growth of the overall anti-slip coatings market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing preference for nanoparticle-based anti-slip coatings, other factors such as the rise of DIY home improvement, and the market consolidation through M&A among vendors will have a significant impact on the anti-slip coatings market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Anti-Slip Coatings Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global anti-slip coatings market by type (water-based and solvent-based) and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the anti-slip coatings market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. The growth of the anti-slip coatings market in APAC can be attributed to several factors such as the rise in commercial and residential construction, growing investments in infrastructure development, and the growing initiatives by governments to increase construction activities.

