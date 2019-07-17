Gartner's Software Advice Names Bright Pattern FrontRunner for Call Center Software

Out of over 100 products evaluated by Gartner, Bright Pattern Contact Center scored above legacy vendors including Genesys PureCloud, NICE inContact CXone, Five9, Aspect, and RingCentral in annual FrontRunners Call Center Quadrant

SAN BRUNO, California, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern announced today it was named as a leader in the FrontRunners Call Center category by Software Advice, a Gartner company. The FrontRunners quadrant report analyzes hundreds of products to help businesses determine which software products may be suitable for them.

"We are happy to be a leader in the FrontRunners quadrant yet again," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "The success of Bright Pattern Contact Center was highlighted by top scores in Usability and User Recommended, due to the overall ease of use for agents, managers, and customers."

"With so many vendors in the customer service space, it is hard for companies to select the best and brightest technology provider to help them achieve their business goals," continued McCloskey. "Companies like Gartner and Software Advice help to rate vendors and inform buyers of top solutions in the industry. Recognition as a FrontRunner by Gartner's Software Advice is incredible validation as we continue to innovate our product to build better customer experiences."

FrontRunners is published on Software Advice, the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process. FrontRunners evaluates verified end-user reviews and product data, positioning the top scoring products based on usability and user recommendations for small businesses. Download the report to see how Bright Pattern and other vendors compared.

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to support their customer care organizations because of its simplified yet robust omnichannel platform offering traditional channels (e.g., voice call, email, chat, etc.), emerging channels (e.g., Facebook Messenger, bots, in-app customer support, etc.), enterprise functionality, cloud-first architecture, and the ability for business users to make modifications without needing professional services. Bright Pattern has also been recognized by Ovum as a market challenger.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful contact center for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users-without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless, personal, and seamless customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading on-premises solutions and today are delivering architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

Software Advice

Software Advice is the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process. Advisors provide free, personalized software recommendations, helping companies of all sizes find products that meet their business needs. Software Advice also features objective research by industry experts and reviews from validated users, saving buyers time and resources. Software Advice is a Gartner company. For more information, visit softwareadvice.com.

The content for FrontRunners is derived from actual end-user reviews and ratings as well as vendor-supplied and publicly available product and company information applied against a documented methodology; the results neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or any of its affiliates.

