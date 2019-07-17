

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Wednesday, with mixed earnings reports from the U.S. and U.S. President Donald Trump's latest comments about the ongoing U.S.-China trade war keeping investors nervous.



Trump threatened to impose tariffs on another $325 billion worth of Chinese goods, saying the U.S. still has a long way to go to conclude a trade deal with China.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 7 points at 5,606 in opening deals after gaining 0.7 percent the previous day.



Automakers Renault and Peugeot were little changed after industry data showed Europe's new car registrations declined notably in June.



Car sales decreased 7.8 percent year-on-year in June, reversing a 0.1 percent rise in May. This was the biggest fall seen so far this year.



In economic releases, Eurostat data showed that consumer prices in the euro zone increased by slightly more than initially forecast in June.



