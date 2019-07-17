Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest competitive intelligence solution for a packaging company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research adopted a three-phased approach to assess the competitive landscape and evaluate the competitive pricing strategies. The study explains in detail how the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to enhance sales rate by 18%.

Over the past few years, the packaging industry has grown steadily owing to the increasing demand in food, healthcare, and other sectors. But with the rapid growth of the packaging industry, companies in this sector are encountering challenges such as maintaining a leading edge in the market, improving customer experiences, and keeping pace with consumer demands. Moreover, the complex business scenario and entry of new players are making it more difficult for packaging companies to identify competitors' initiatives and make well-informed business decisions. Consequently, major packaging companies are partnering with companies like Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitive intelligence solution.

The business challenge: The client is a packaging company based out of Germany. With the rising market competition and the entry of new players, the client was facing difficulties in competing with their rivals. Also, they were facing challenges in competitively pricing their products. Therefore, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitive intelligence solution. With Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution, they wanted to analyze prices for similar products in the market, identify sales and marketing approaches undertaken by their competitors, and make well-informed business decisions.

The solution offered The experts at Infiniti Research followed a three-phased approach. The engagement involved conducting packaging market analysis, identifying major competitors of the client, monitoring the client's competitors' strategies, and analyzing the gathered insights. The insights obtained from Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution helped the client to identify market opportunities and gain complete insights into their key competitors. Also, the client was able to competitively price their products, adapt to the evolving market requirements, and make changes in their business strategies accordingly. Furthermore, with Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution, they were able to enhance sales rate by 18%.

Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution helped the client to:

Boost sales through up-selling and cross-selling

Understand their strengths and weaknesses compared to key competitors

Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution offered predictive insights on:

Creating targeted marketing and sales campaigns

Making constant changes in their pricing plans to attract new customers

