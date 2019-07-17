Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market Worth $3.58 Billion by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global spinal cord stimulation devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.58 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of8.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing incidence of failed back syndrome and complex regional pain syndrome is anticipated to boost the market growth. Failed back syndrome occurs as a chronic pain after spinal surgeries for back or leg pain. After spinal surgery, the pain gets reduced or the condition may get worst due to scar tissue which build up around the spinal nerve roots.

Key suggestions from the report:

Rechargeable device segment led the global market in 2018 and is projected to expand further at the fastest CAGR from 2018 to 2026

This is attributed to the factors, such as new product launches by key companies and increasing number of patients suffering from neuropathic pain

Failed back syndrome was the dominant application segment in 2018 owing to high number of patients suffering from pain after spinal surgeries

North America led the global spinal cord stimulation devices market in 2018 owing to the increased incidence of post-laminectomy syndrome followed by chronic longstanding back pain

Read 155 page research report with TOC on "Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Degenerative Disk Disease, CRPS), By Product (Rechargeable, Non-rechargeable), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/spinal-cord-stimulation-devices-market

Spinal cord stimulation device is used to treat patients who failed to get the result from spinal surgeries, by blocking the pain before it reaches the brain. Thus, increasing number of patients suffering from chronic pain after surgeries is likely to augment the product demand over the forecast period. In addition, technological advancements are expected to fuel the market growth further. For instance, Medtronic's Intellis is a smallest implantable spinal cord stimulator designed to overcome limitations with the current systems.

The high dose therapy of the device helps reduce the pain for the patients suffering from diseases, such as degenerative disk disease. Key companies are introducing technologically enhanced products to gain competitive advantage in the industry. For instance, in January 2019, Boston Scientific launched its Spectra WaveWriter spinal cord stimulator in Europe. It is used for the treatment of chronic pain through electrical impulses. This new system also allows physicians and patients to customize their therapy.

Grand View Research has segmented the global spinal cord stimulation devices market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Rechargeable



Non-rechargeable

Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Failed Back Syndrome



Complex Regional Pain Syndrome



Degenerative Disk Disease



Unsuccessful Disk Surgery



Others

Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Australia





South Korea





Singapore



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Columbia



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA)

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

