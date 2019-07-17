Coral Restoration Foundation: Hope for Coral Reefs Takes Hold in Times Square

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2019 / Coral Restoration Foundation and Tinsley Advertising have teamed up to create an eye-catching film to run on Broadway, in Times Square. Based on the famous "this is your brain on drugs" PSA from the 1980s, the film tells the story of a brain coral that's been bleached by global warming.

There is an urgent need to address the crisis facing our world's coral reefs. Current models predict that we could lose all shallow water coral reefs in the next 80 years, unless we address global carbon emissions, as well as a plethora of local stressors including direct damage from boats, divers and snorkelers, overfishing, and pollution. Coral reefs are vital to the life in the ocean, providing critical habitat for at least a quarter of all marine species, and protecting coastlines and coastal infrastructure from increasingly strong storms.

But the impending loss of this entire ecosystem is a crisis that is invisible to most people. And for many people that are already aware of the problem, the future can seem hopeless, and it can be hard to know how to help.

Coral Restoration Foundation is providing hope for the future of coral reefs by growing huge numbers of genetically diverse, critically endangered corals in enormous offshore Coral Tree Nurseries, and returning them to degraded reef sites. Their focus is on large-scale active reef restoration, cutting-edge scientific research, and education and outreach. With this new campaign, they are bringing a message of both urgency and hope to the masses, in one of the busiest cities in the world.

"The message that we want to get out there is that our actions have put the future of our coral reefs in jeopardy. We are now bringing the underwater emergency to the surface, and letting people know that it's not too late. We can still save and restore the 'rainforests of the sea' - we just need to work together!" said Alice Grainger, Communications Director, Coral Restoration Foundation.

"We live in dangerous times, and if we bury our heads in the sand it may be too late. But Tinsley and CRF are not giving up! We will continue to fight for our reefs so they will be there for generations to come." said Dorn Martell CCO, Tinsley Advertising.

About Coral Restoration Foundation

Coral Restoration Foundation (CRF) is the world's largest non-profit marine conservation organization dedicated to actively restoring coral reefs. CRF was founded in response to the wide-spread loss of the dominant coral species on the Florida Reef Tract. Through large-scale cultivation, outplanting, and monitoring of genetically diverse corals, CRF works to support the reefs' natural recovery processes. CRF engages and empowers others in their mission with dive programs, educational activities, scientific collaborations, and community outreach.

About Tinsley

Tinsley Advertising is a full-service advertising agency based in Miami, Florida. Serving a wide range of clients, Tinsley is one of the leading independent ad agencies in the Southeast. To find out more go to Tinsley.com or call 305-856-6060.

