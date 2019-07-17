EdgeVerve Launches AssistEdge Cloud RPA

To enable enterprises with intelligent automation as a service and accelerate time to value

BENGALURU, India, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeVerve Systems today launched AssistEdge Cloud RPA (Robotic Process Automation) to help enterprises futureproof their businesses with greater speed, scalability and security through hassle-free and rapid process automation.

While embarking on an RPA journey, enterprises often face challenges with extensive involvement in RPA management that dilutes the focus on process automation. In addition, there are challenges with time consuming infrastructure procurement and securing upfront infrastructure cost. AssistEdge Cloud RPA addresses these challenges by enabling the right process selection and execution with rapid implementation timelines, through immediate provisioning of infrastructure and AssistEdge product on the Cloud environment of choice. Bringing together the power of AssistEdge, Cloud infrastructure and Deep Automation, enterprises get access to real time monitoring of automated processes.

A comprehensive cloud automation suite designed by experts, AssistEdge Cloud RPA offers RPA as a managed service powered by standard cloud infrastructure and a flexible service model that meets diverse enterprise needs and accelerates time to value. In addition, automatic product upgrades allow enterprises to elastically scale the Cloud RPA platform based on their business demand.

Through AssistEdge Cloud RPA, enterprises can now tap into the industry's best RPA delivery capability and deep cloud expertise, having deployed 50,000+ BOTs across business domains.

