snapIoT announces the addition of life sciences veteran, Mary Briggs, to its executive team

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2019 / snapIoT, the fastest-growing "Platform as a Service" provider of mobile-connected self-service solutions for digital and mobile clinical trials, announced today, the addition of life sciences veteran, Mary Briggs, VP of Delivery Excellence to its executive team. Briggs joins snapIoT as an experienced leader in global business development in the clinical research industry.

Mary Briggs brings twenty-plus years industry-recognized experience to snapIoT's global leadership team. Briggs experience includes her most recent roles as Vice President, of Strategic Sales Solutions for Medidata, an eClinical solutions provider, Vice President Global Sales & Marketing for eClinicalHealth LTD, Strategic Alliance Leader for Covance, a top 10 CRO, and Vice President Global Sales & Marketing for CRF Health.

"It's with great enthusiasm that we welcome Mary Briggs to the snapIoT leadership team," said Isaac Eteminan, CEO of snapIoT. "Mary brings an impressive resume in clinical commercial strategy. Her experience, combined with her unique management style, will help usher snapIoT into the next phase of our growth. We have the right team, at the right time, with the right product."

Briggs has deep experience in eConsent, eCOA, medication adherence technology, virtual trials and direct-from-patient data collection. Her notable achievements include; multiple sales achievement awards, 18 marketing communication awards, and a CLIO award. Additionally, she is a sought after speaker, delivering key note presentations around the globe.

"It is truly thrilling to join snapIoT. I am greatly inspired and motivated to work again with industry innovators and leading edge technology collecting data from patients around the globe" said Mary Briggs, VP of Delivery Excellence for snapIoT. "The transformation of the outdated and siloed eCOA business is here and now. Our clients are seeking the modern, nimble and scalable solutions that snapIoT brings to the playing field."

Based in San Diego, California, with offices in Europe, snapIoT is the fastest-growing "Platform as a Service" provider of mobile-connected self-service platform solutions for clinical trials. SnapIoT's senior leadership comes from the chipset division of Qualcomm, where they specialized in Core Embedded IP/LTE Multimedia Systems. They have delivered projects across many patient populations around the globe. Building on this experience, snapIoT has designed and implemented self-service mClinical IoT solutions for CROs and pharmaceutical companies. For more information and to request a free user experience, visit http://www.snapiot.com.

