City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 16-July-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 187.28p

INCLUDING current year revenue 190.23p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 16-July-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 72.80p

INCLUDING current year revenue 72.95p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP22.69m

Borrowing Level: 12%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528