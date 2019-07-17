

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech producer price inflation eased more-than-expected in June, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index climbed 2.5 percent year-on-year in June, following a 3.8 percent increase in May. Economists had expected a 3.3 percent rise.



Among components, the biggest increase was in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning prices, which grew 7.9 percent annually in June.



Among the main industrial groupings, prices of energy grew the most by 4.1 percent and non-durable goods rose 3.7 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.7 percent in June. This was the first decrease since December 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX