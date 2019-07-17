

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial orders rose in May after falling in the previous month, figures from Istat showed on Wednesday.



Industrial orders rose 2.5 percent month-on-month in May, reversing a 2.2 percent decline in April.



Orders from both domestic and foreign markets grew 2.5 percent, each.



On an annual basis, industrial orders declined 2.5 percent in May, following a 0.2 percent fall in the previous month.



Data also showed that the industrial sales accelerated 1.6 percent on month in May, after a 1.1 percent fall in the preceding month.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial sales rose 0.3 percent in May, after a 0.8 percent fall in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX