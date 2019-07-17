Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 16-July-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 357.51p INCLUDING current year revenue 363.72p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 352.04p INCLUDING current year revenue 358.25p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---