Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (TELW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 17-Jul-2019 / 12:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 16-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 132.6846 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 79765 CODE: TELW LN ISIN: LU0533034392 ISIN: LU0533034392 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TELW LN Sequence No.: 13722 EQS News ID: 842535 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 17, 2019 06:18 ET (10:18 GMT)