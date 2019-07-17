Ubique Minerals Limited: Ubique Minerals Announces Private Placement Financing for Daniel's Harbour, Newfoundland Zinc Deposits Additional Drilling.

This News Release is not for Distribution or Dissemination in the United States of America

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2019 / Ubique Minerals Limited ("Ubique")(CSE:UBQ) announces its intention to undertake a non-brokered private placement to raise a minimum of $100,000 and up to $200,000 to further its exploration and definition of zinc deposits at Daniel's Harbour, Newfoundland.

The Ubique private placement will comprise up to 1,250,000 Hard-Dollar Units ("HDU") each priced at $0.075 per Unit and 1,250,000 Flow-Through Units ("FTU") each priced at $0.085 per Unit. Each HDU comprises one share with one warrant attached with the warrant providing the right to buy one share at a price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months from the date of closing of this financing by Ubique. Each FTU comprises one share with one warrant attached with the warrant providing the right to buy one share at a price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months from the date of closing of this financing by Ubique. The warrants will be subject to an accelerated exercise clause during their 24 month life, in the event that the share price exceeds $0.20 for a period of ten trading days. Prior to exercise of the warrants, if fully subscribed, the total private placement common shares will represent 5.42% of the increased share capital of Ubique. Should all the Units be subscribed and all the warrants be exercised, then an additional $250,000 will be raised for Ubique and the total private placement common shares will represent 10.28% of the increased share capital of Ubique. Insiders of the Company have indicated their interest in participating in this private placement financing. The terms of this private placement are subject to approval by the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE").

The proceeds are intended to be used for a follow-on drilling on Ubique's Daniels Harbour Zinc Project and initial drilling of zinc targets on the adjacent MinKap Resources Inc. ("KAP") option property, both on the island of Newfoundland, Canada, other exploration, administrative costs and general working capital for Ubique. The KAP option was announced in press releases dated December 6th, 2018 and February 14th, 2019 and drilling results and drilling plans have been announced in press releases dated October 2nd, 2018, October 29th, 2018 and February 28th, 2019. All these press releases are available from the Company website and SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Ubique's Daniels Harbour Zinc Project - Plans for 2019 Diamond Drilling Program.

Ubique owns 109 claims located in the Daniel's Harbour area in Newfoundland, Canada, covering 27 sq. kms, in two blocks and has another 42 claims covering 10 sq. kms. under option from Kapuskasing Gold Corp. The Ubique claims cover three zones of zinc mineralization, namely P Zone, Cobo's Pond and Tilt Pond. The P Zone is where Ubique completed most of its 2017 and 2018 drilling programs, the highlight of which was a true width intersection of 13.6% Zinc over 12.2 metres including 17.43% Zinc over 8.6m. There are now 28 drill holes in this target area with zinc intersections with greater than 4% zinc over at least 2 metres true widths. The KAP Option claims cover many areas of the historic mining activity and research has already identified five high priority drill target areas where historic drilling intersected zinc mineralization, including a true width interval of 5.73m of 8.96% zinc in the 1386 zone target. Three of these drill target areas have been relocated and the historic drill holes identified.

Ubique intends to undertake a drilling program this summer to follow up on the 2017 and 2018 diamond drilling results which discovered the PE zone of high grade zinc mineralization with the objective of extending the length of the zinc mineralized zone in anticipation of estimating a resource. The drilling program will also target at least the three other areas with indications of zinc mineralization on the KAP Option claims where mineralized historic holes have been relocated. Funding for both the 2017 and 2018 diamond drilling programs was financially supported, in part, by grants from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador under their Junior Exploration Assistance Program.

The zinc mineralization intersected is a very pale coloured sphalerite, and characteristic of a low-iron Mississippi-Valley-Type carbonate rock geological environment analogous to many large deposits in north America. Approximately 7,000,000 tonnes averaging 7.8% zinc have been mined from the Daniel's Harbour mine and after concentrating on site was shipped as a very high grade concentrate from nearby deep water port facilities to a custom zinc smelter. (Wardle, R.J. (2000) Mineral Commodities of Newfoundland and Labrador - Zinc and Lead; Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, Geological Survey, Mineral Commodities Series Number 1, 12 pages).

About Ubique Minerals Limited.

Ubique Minerals Limited is a zinc exploration company listed on the CSE (CSE:UBQ). It has focused on exploration of its 100% owned Daniel's Harbour zinc property in Newfoundland, and was initially funded for two years by private equity including that from Greenbank Capital Inc (CSE:GBC and OTCMKTS:GRNBF and FRA:2TL). Ubique became a publicly listed company in September 2018. Ubique has undertaken one drilling program on its Daniel's Harbour zinc project in 2017 and two more drilling campaigns in 2018, all of which were successful in delineating zinc mineralization extending from the vicinity of former mine workings. Ubique has an experienced management group with a record of multiple discoveries of deposits worldwide, and owns an extensive and exclusive database of historic exploration results from the Daniel's Harbour area. For more information on Ubique please contact Gerald Harper, CEO, at (416) 232-9114 or by email gharper@ubiquezinc.com or see www.ubiqueminerals.com

Dr. Gerald Harper, P.Geo.(Ont), the CEO of Ubique, is the qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 responsible for the technical data presented herein and has reviewed and approved this release.

More information regarding Ubique's exploration activities and results will be found on their website at www.ubiqueminerals.com

